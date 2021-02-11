Factors That Could Influence ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) shares fell to a low of $26.02 before closing at $26.63. Intraday shares traded counted 54323.0, which was -229.83% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 16.47K. ACNB’s previous close was $27.39 while the outstanding shares total 8.70M. The firm has a beta of 0.13, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.60. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.32, with weekly volatility at 3.60% and ATR at 1.08. The ACNB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.00 and a $36.60 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.77% on 02/10/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company ACNB Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $228.75 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of ACNB attractive?

In related news, Director, Sites David L bought 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 24.80, for a total value of 20,782. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Sites David L now bought 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 53,150. Also, Director, Sites David L bought 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 25.00 per share, with a total market value of 36,525. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, SCHULTZ MARIAN B now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,565. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.70%.