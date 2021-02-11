Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX) is down -3.24% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE:EEX) has a beta of 2.02. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.07, with weekly volatility at 7.93% and ATR at 0.31. The EEX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.50 and a $10.70 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.84% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.56 before closing at $4.74. Intraday shares traded counted 91190.0, which was 52.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 193.16K. EEX’s previous close was $4.78 while the outstanding shares total 71.48M.

Investors have identified the Advertising Agencies company Emerald Holding Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $350.43 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EEX, the company has in raw cash 326.7 million on their books with 5.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 388.1 million total, with 121.0 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of EEX attractive?

In related news, Interim President & CEO, Field Brian bought 13,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 20. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.89, for a total value of 53,141. As the purchase deal closes, the General Counsel, Gendel Mitchell now bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 101,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Emerald Holding Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EEX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.32.