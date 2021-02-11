Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) weekly volatility stands at 3.14%: What It Means

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.78, with weekly volatility at 3.14% and ATR at 3.53. The DORM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $44.49 and a $102.59 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 5.39% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 138.65K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.29% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $98.69 before closing at $99.06. DORM’s previous close was $100.35 while the outstanding shares total 32.28M. The firm has a beta of 0.83, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 36.30, and a growth ratio of 2.42.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company Dorman Products Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 870.88 million total, with 279.4 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.76 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DORM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DORM attractive?

In related news, Executive Chairman, BERMAN STEVEN L sold 9,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 93.71, for a total value of 914,703. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Commercial, KEALEY MICHAEL now sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 366,640. Also, SVP, Sales and Marketing, DARBY JEFFERY sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 30. The shares were price at an average price of 83.31 per share, with a total market value of 135,290. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Sales and Marketing, DARBY JEFFERY now holds 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,867. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.50%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Dorman Products Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DORM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $95.67.