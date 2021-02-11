ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) move down -0.56% this morning: CNOB Price downtrend Looks Real

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.56% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $23.165 before closing at $23.21. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 16.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 137.05K. CNOB’s previous close was $23.34 while the outstanding shares total 39.65M. The firm has a beta of 1.36, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.35, and a growth ratio of 1.83. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.22, with weekly volatility at 2.40% and ATR at 0.84. The CNOB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.85 and a $24.29 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $928.86 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CNOB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CNOB attractive?

In related news, Director, Nukk-Freeman Katherin bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 08. The purchase was performed at an average price of 23.25, for a total value of 10,463. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Kempner Michael W now sold 29,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 505,084. Also, Director, Huttle Frank III sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 15.55 per share, with a total market value of 1,243,936. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, BAIER FRANK W now holds 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 90,300. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.00%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CNOB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.00.