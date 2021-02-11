Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares fell to a low of $3.70 before closing at $3.81. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 61.29% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 292.22K. CNFR’s previous close was $3.91 while the outstanding shares total 9.63M. The firm has a beta of 1.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.29, with weekly volatility at 17.32% and ATR at 0.36. The CNFR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.00 and a $5.00 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.56% on 02/10/21.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Conifer Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $32.23 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.02 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CNFR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CNFR attractive?

In related news, Director, WILLIAMS R JAMISON JR bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 29. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.62, for a total value of 26,200. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, O’Hanlon Isolde now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,944. Also, President, RONEY BRIAN J bought 437 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 17. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.30 per share, with a total market value of 1,005. Following this completion of disposal, the President, RONEY BRIAN J now holds 9,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 21,949. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.20%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Conifer Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CNFR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.50.