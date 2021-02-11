Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) previous close was $104.74 while the outstanding shares total 17.46M. The firm has a beta of 0.34, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 26.06, and a growth ratio of 5.50. CPK’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.24% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $104.06 before closing at $104.49. Intraday shares traded counted 54358.0, which was 35.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 83.92K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.70, with weekly volatility at 1.85% and ATR at 2.62. The CPK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $69.47 and a $111.40 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Gas company Chesapeake Utilities Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.79 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CPK, the company has in raw cash 3.06 million on their books with 231.99 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 119.32 million total, with 359.97 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CPK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CPK attractive?

In related news, Chair of the Board, SCHIMKAITIS JOHN R sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 102.67, for a total value of 282,343. As the sale deal closes, the Chair of the Board, SCHIMKAITIS JOHN R now sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 262,500. Also, Chair of the Board, SCHIMKAITIS JOHN R sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 21. The shares were price at an average price of 91.00 per share, with a total market value of 227,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Hill Thomas P Jr now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 42,250. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CPK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $109.50.