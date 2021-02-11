Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) moved up 14.88% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.77, with weekly volatility at 7.45% and ATR at 1.91. The CENT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.82 and a $51.23 high. Intraday shares traded counted 79703.0, which was 19.12% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 98.54K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.60% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $46.61 before closing at $47.09. CENT’s previous close was $48.85 while the outstanding shares total 53.73M. The firm has a beta of 0.64, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.60, and a growth ratio of 2.61.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company Central Garden & Pet Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CENT, the company has in raw cash 621.96 million on their books with 97000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.55 billion total, with 441.21 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CENT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CENT attractive?

In related news, Chief Accounting Officer, Machek Howard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 38.10, for a total value of 342,900. As the sale deal closes, the Director, PENNINGTON BROOKS III now sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 69,044. Also, Director, PENNINGTON BROOKS III sold 67 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 17. The shares were price at an average price of 33.13 per share, with a total market value of 2,220. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Accounting Officer, Machek Howard now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 169,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 13.70%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Central Garden & Pet Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CENT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $40.75.