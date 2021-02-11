CCMP Stock: CMC Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Is Still Worth a Bite

CMC Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares fell to a low of $165.19 before closing at $166.76. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 29.8% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 208.34K. CCMP’s previous close was $169.22 while the outstanding shares total 29.07M. The firm has a beta of 1.18, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 36.31, and a growth ratio of 2.79. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.48, with weekly volatility at 3.50% and ATR at 6.39. The CCMP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $85.26 and a $174.99 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.45% on 02/10/21.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company CMC Materials Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.75 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CMC Materials Inc. (CCMP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CCMP, the company has in raw cash 278.89 million on their books with 10.65 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 603.92 million total, with 158.79 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.96 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CCMP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CCMP attractive?

In related news, VP and Pres. of Perf. Material, Dysard Jeffrey Michael sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 146.67, for a total value of 200,936. As the sale deal closes, the Director, KLEIN BARBARA A now sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,007,346. Also, Director, NOGLOWS WILLIAM P sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 19. The shares were price at an average price of 161.51 per share, with a total market value of 1,453,591. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP, Marketing & Communications, Mumford Colleen Elizabeth now holds 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 178,359. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

1 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CMC Materials Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CCMP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $165.80.