Can Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Offer Investors Safety?

Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.44% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.48 before closing at $11.48. Intraday shares traded counted 97022.0, which was 64.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 273.70K. LOOP’s previous close was $12.27 while the outstanding shares total 41.72M. The firm has a beta of 0.90. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.41, with weekly volatility at 6.36% and ATR at 0.84. The LOOP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.70 and a $13.96 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Loop Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $465.86 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LOOP, the company has in raw cash 43.61 million on their books with 54000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 46.03 million total, with 4.14 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.55 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LOOP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LOOP attractive?

In related news, COO and CFO, Gentiletti Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 7.31, for a total value of 36,525. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, Solomita Daniel now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 73,080. Also, Director, Sellyn Laurence G. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.04 per share, with a total market value of 80,390. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Stubina Jay Howard now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 85,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Loop Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LOOP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.00.