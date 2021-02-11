California Water Service Group (CWT) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.64% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $59.13 before closing at $59.81. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 30.34% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 212.34K. CWT’s previous close was $59.43 while the outstanding shares total 49.58M. The firm has a beta of 0.12. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.34, with weekly volatility at 2.31% and ATR at 1.48. The CWT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $39.74 and a $59.49 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Water company California Water Service Group as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.90 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

California Water Service Group (CWT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CWT, the company has in raw cash 113.31 million on their books with 396.98 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 305.76 million total, with 603.82 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CWT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CWT attractive?

In related news, VP, Controller, Healey David B sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 50.00, for a total value of 50,000. As the sale deal closes, the VP, General Counsel, McGhee Lynne P now sold 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,017. Also, VP, Controller, Healey David B sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 16. The shares were price at an average price of 53.00 per share, with a total market value of 53,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP, Engineering, Kuta Robert J now holds 237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,168. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

0 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on California Water Service Group. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CWT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $50.40.