At Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.46% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.62 before closing at $12.85. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was 48.64% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 276.19K. VRS’s previous close was $12.91 while the outstanding shares total 33.68M. The firm has a beta of 2.09, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 3.69. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.38, with weekly volatility at 2.99% and ATR at 0.44. The VRS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.36 and a $15.31 high.

Investors have identified the Paper & Paper Products company Verso Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $429.45 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Verso Corporation (VRS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For VRS, the company has in raw cash 73.0 million on their books with 1.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 506.0 million total, with 183.0 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.57 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VRS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VRS attractive?

In related news, Interim President & CEO, Nebel Randy J. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.68, for a total value of 145,200. As the purchase deal closes, the SVP and CFO, Campbell Allen James now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,540. Also, Director, Kirt Jeffrey E bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.71 per share, with a total market value of 97,147. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, St. John Adam now holds 18,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 250,937. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Verso Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VRS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.25.