At ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.00% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $210.65 before closing at $212.78. Intraday shares traded counted 50907.0, which was 63.15% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 138.15K. ICUI’s previous close was $210.67 while the outstanding shares total 20.95M. The firm has a beta of 0.66, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 56.28, and a growth ratio of 3.52. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.70, with weekly volatility at 2.22% and ATR at 6.33. The ICUI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $158.01 and a $236.51 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company ICU Medical Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.53 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 900.14 million total, with 185.36 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ICUI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ICUI attractive?

In related news, Chairman and CEO, Jain Vivek sold 38,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 220.00, for a total value of 8,490,020. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman and CEO, Jain Vivek now sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,335,400. Also, Chairman and CEO, Jain Vivek sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 06. The shares were price at an average price of 220.00 per share, with a total market value of 5,354,580. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman and CEO, Jain Vivek now holds 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,442,012. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ICU Medical Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ICUI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $228.67.