Are United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.73, with weekly volatility at 3.32% and ATR at 1.06. The USM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.91 and a $37.75 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 11.06% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 143.95K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.70% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $32.88 before closing at $32.95. USM’s previous close was $33.52 while the outstanding shares total 86.00M. The firm has a beta of 0.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.94, and a growth ratio of 0.30.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company United States Cellular Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.76 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For USM, the company has in raw cash 931.0 million on their books with 2.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.29 billion total, with 730.0 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.66 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on USM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of USM attractive?

In related news, EVP-COO, ELLISON JAY sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 35.97, for a total value of 17,194. As the sale deal closes, the EVP-COO, ELLISON JAY now sold 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,049,487. Also, President and CEO, MEYERS KENNETH R sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 08. The shares were price at an average price of 33.64 per share, with a total market value of 1,345,668. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP-Chief HR Officer, Drake Deirdre now holds 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 502,270. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 71.66%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on United States Cellular Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the USM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $40.13.