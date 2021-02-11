Are Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Prospects Worsening?

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.53% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $13.47 before closing at $13.50. Intraday shares traded counted 94001.0, which was 43.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 167.67K. NFBK’s previous close was $13.71 while the outstanding shares total 50.71M. The firm has a beta of 0.74, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.88, and a growth ratio of 2.24. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.55, with weekly volatility at 2.55% and ATR at 0.39. The NFBK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.72 and a $16.11 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $705.38 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NFBK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NFBK attractive?

In related news, EVP, Fasanella David bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 29. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.60, for a total value of 22,050. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Patafio Frank P. now sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 48,600. Also, EVP, Fasanella David bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.72 per share, with a total market value of 12,304. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP, Fasanella David now holds 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,988. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.10%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY). 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NFBK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.38.