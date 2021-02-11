Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI)?

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) has a beta of 1.55, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.74, and a growth ratio of 1.36. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.03, with weekly volatility at 10.30% and ATR at 0.45. The ULBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.85 and a $8.85 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.31% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.95 before closing at $6.98. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 0.46% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 112.35K. ULBI’s previous close was $7.45 while the outstanding shares total 15.91M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Ultralife Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $112.52 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ULBI, the company has in raw cash 10.65 million on their books with 1.36 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 64.5 million total, with 18.71 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ULBI attractive?

In related news, Director, Robert W. Shaw bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.41, for a total value of 16,025. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, WHITMORE BRADFORD T now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,147. Also, Director, WHITMORE BRADFORD T bought 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.30 per share, with a total market value of 11,446. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, WHITMORE BRADFORD T now holds 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 31,076. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ultralife Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ULBI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.25.