Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)?

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has a beta of 1.14. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.57, with weekly volatility at 5.38% and ATR at 4.11. The KRYS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.08 and a $75.00 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.59% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $69.4214 before closing at $70.11. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 9.19% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 162.77K. KRYS’s previous close was $72.72 while the outstanding shares total 19.68M.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Krystal Biotech Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.36 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 287.65 million total, with 7.2 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -2.53 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KRYS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KRYS attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Krishnan Suma sold 19,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 46.37, for a total value of 888,358. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, Krishnan Suma now sold 14,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 691,717. Also, Chief Operating Officer, Krishnan Suma sold 15,952 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 15. The shares were price at an average price of 46.30 per share, with a total market value of 738,554. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Operating Officer, Krishnan Suma now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,174,775. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.30%.

10 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Krystal Biotech Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KRYS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $87.56.