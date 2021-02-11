Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)?

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares fell to a low of $5.73 before closing at $5.80. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 10.9% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 168.47K. BBCP’s previous close was $5.79 while the outstanding shares total 52.75M. The firm has a beta of 1.15. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.82, with weekly volatility at 3.25% and ATR at 0.26. The BBCP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.82 and a $6.10 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.17% on 02/10/21.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $335.99 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 60.01 million total, with 62.31 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.18 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BBCP sounds very interesting.

In related news, Director, PIECUCH JOHN M bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.01, for a total value of 6,020. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Stevens Brent M now sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,106. Also, Director, Stevens Brent M sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 23. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.96 per share, with a total market value of 5,532. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Stevens Brent M now holds 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,178. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.80%.

4 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BBCP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.10.