Analyst’s Sets Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) New Target at $15.00: UVE is Now On A Buy List

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.55, with weekly volatility at 2.67% and ATR at 0.53. The UVE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.74 and a $25.04 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 38.93% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 242.31K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.84% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.20 before closing at $14.39. UVE’s previous close was $14.27 while the outstanding shares total 31.66M. The firm has a beta of 1.03.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $451.27 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UVE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UVE attractive?

In related news, Director, DOWNES SEAN P bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 02. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.43, for a total value of 95,693. As the purchase deal closes, the CIO & CAO, Campos Kimberly D now bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,204. Also, President and CRO, Springer Jon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 29. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.71 per share, with a total market value of 117,104. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO, Donaghy Stephen now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 119,099. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.10%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UVE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.00.