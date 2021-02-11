Analyst’s Sets Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) New Target at $25.60: HFWA is Now On A Buy List

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.60, with weekly volatility at 3.55% and ATR at 0.89. The HFWA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.65 and a $27.24 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 21.88% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 143.87K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.58% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $23.95 before closing at $24.08. HFWA’s previous close was $24.22 while the outstanding shares total 35.91M. The firm has a beta of 0.76, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.71, and a growth ratio of 3.10.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Heritage Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $874.83 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HFWA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HFWA attractive?

In related news, Director, VANCE BRIAN L sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 23.79, for a total value of 107,423. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MILLER GRAGG E now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,380. Also, President & CEO, Deuel Jeffrey J bought 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 08. The shares were price at an average price of 18.55 per share, with a total market value of 100,002. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, CHARNESKI BRIAN now holds 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 61,259. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

1 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Heritage Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HFWA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.60.