Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.91% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.98 before closing at $3.00. Intraday shares traded counted 94985.0, which was -18.54% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 80.13K. MCHX’s previous close was $3.09 while the outstanding shares total 47.13M. The firm has a beta of 1.81. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.44, with weekly volatility at 5.52% and ATR at 0.18. The MCHX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.10 and a $4.05 high.

Investors have identified the Advertising Agencies company Marchex Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $116.70 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Marchex Inc. (MCHX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MCHX, the company has in raw cash 44.62 million on their books with 5.31 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 63.5 million total, with 26.91 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.39 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MCHX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MCHX attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 40,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.75, for a total value of 71,105. As the purchase deal closes, the Co-CEO & CFO, ARENDS MICHAEL A now bought 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 303. Also, Co-CEO & CFO, ARENDS MICHAEL A bought 125 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 03. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.15 per share, with a total market value of 269. Following this completion of disposal, the Co-CEO & CFO, ARENDS MICHAEL A now holds 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 273. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.70%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Marchex Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MCHX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.75.