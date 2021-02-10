Why To Keep Buying S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) while S&P500 loss -0.07%

S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has a beta of 0.67, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 63.69, and a growth ratio of 6.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.01, with weekly volatility at 3.43% and ATR at 1.13. The STBA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.98 and a $38.92 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.02% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $27.855 before closing at $28.85. Intraday shares traded counted 99147.0, which was 40.43% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 166.44K. STBA’s previous close was $28.28 while the outstanding shares total 39.02M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company S&T Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.14 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.44 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on STBA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of STBA attractive?

In related news, Director, Palermo Frank J Jr bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 20.50, for a total value of 2,050. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, HOSTETTER JERRY DELMAR now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 101,899. Also, Director, Barsz Peter Richard bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 22.19 per share, with a total market value of 11,095. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Palermo Frank J Jr now holds 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,693. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on S&T Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the STBA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.17.