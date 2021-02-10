Why To Keep Buying Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) while S&P500 loss -0.07%

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.01, with weekly volatility at 2.71% and ATR at 6.56. The ROG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $75.72 and a $184.82 high. Intraday shares traded counted 50093.0, which was 45.63% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 92.13K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.92% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $177.16 before closing at $181.50. ROG’s previous close was $178.08 while the outstanding shares total 18.69M. The firm has a beta of 1.84, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 578.03, and a growth ratio of 28.90.

Investors have identified the Electronic Components company Rogers Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 474.44 million total, with 106.36 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.74 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ROG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ROG attractive?

In related news, CEO, President, Hoechner Bruce D. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 170.20, for a total value of 85,102. As the sale deal closes, the CEO, President, Hoechner Bruce D. now sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,037,215. Also, SVP, DAIGLE ROBERT C sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 18. The shares were price at an average price of 157.00 per share, with a total market value of 520,455. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, DAIGLE ROBERT C now holds 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 322,627. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Rogers Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ROG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $174.33.