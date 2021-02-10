Why To Keep Buying Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) while S&P500 loss -0.07%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) previous close was $18.86 while the outstanding shares total 47.50M. The firm has a beta of 0.81, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 141.27, and a growth ratio of 5.65. AMPH’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.37% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $18.71 before closing at $18.93. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was 50.84% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 204.86K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.13, with weekly volatility at 2.88% and ATR at 0.58. The AMPH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.32 and a $22.69 high.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $895.39 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AMPH, the company has in raw cash 89.78 million on their books with 12.17 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 276.54 million total, with 96.72 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMPH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMPH attractive?

In related news, CEO & Chief Scientific Officer, Zhang Jack Y. sold 11,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 18.93, for a total value of 225,776. As the sale deal closes, the CEO & Chief Scientific Officer, Zhang Jack Y. now sold 13,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 254,049. Also, CEO & Chief Scientific Officer, Zhang Jack Y. sold 15,507 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 05. The shares were price at an average price of 18.94 per share, with a total market value of 293,721. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO & Chief Scientific Officer, Zhang Jack Y. now holds 25,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 483,020. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMPH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.80.