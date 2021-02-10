Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.76% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $23.551 before closing at $23.89. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was -0.89% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 106.03K. WLKP’s previous close was $23.71 while the outstanding shares total 35.20M. The firm has a beta of 1.18, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.27, and a growth ratio of 1.34. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.37, with weekly volatility at 2.76% and ATR at 0.71. The WLKP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.31 and a $24.64 high.

Investors have identified the Chemicals company Westlake Chemical Partners LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $829.22 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 278.16 million total, with 41.69 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WLKP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WLKP attractive?

In related news, Director, WOELFEL RANDY bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 18.59, for a total value of 9,295. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, WOELFEL RANDY now bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,350. Also, Director, WOELFEL RANDY bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 18.57 per share, with a total market value of 18,570. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, Chao Albert now holds 4,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 65,462. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

5 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Westlake Chemical Partners LP. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WLKP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.38.