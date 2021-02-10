Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) weekly volatility stands at 3.28%: What It Means

Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has a beta of 1.10, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 38.60, and a growth ratio of 9.65. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.12, with weekly volatility at 3.28% and ATR at 0.81. The UVSP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.20 and a $26.00 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.80% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $24.5701 before closing at $25.32. Intraday shares traded counted 63627.0, which was 46.87% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 119.75K. UVSP’s previous close was $25.12 while the outstanding shares total 29.19M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Univest Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $740.86 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UVSP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UVSP attractive?

In related news, Director, Paquin Natalye bought 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 01. The purchase was performed at an average price of 22.79, for a total value of 11,621. As the purchase deal closes, the President & CEO, SCHWEITZER JEFFREY M now sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 28,990. Also, Director, AICHELE WILLIAM S sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 18.36 per share, with a total market value of 165,195. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, SCHWEITZER JEFFREY M now holds 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 54,261. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Univest Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UVSP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.75.