UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Gain 13.47% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.63, with weekly volatility at 2.58% and ATR at 2.54. The UMBF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $39.47 and a $77.74 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 43.88% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 190.83K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.25% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $76.3625 before closing at $78.28. UMBF’s previous close was $77.31 while the outstanding shares total 47.95M. The firm has a beta of 1.06, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.16.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company UMB Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.81 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UMBF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UMBF attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Macke Kevin M sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 77.53, for a total value of 92,726. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, Cornelius James now sold 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,156. Also, Chairman and CEO, KEMPER J MARINER sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 03. The shares were price at an average price of 73.73 per share, with a total market value of 123,940. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman and CEO, KEMPER J MARINER now holds 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 215,290. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

2 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on UMB Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UMBF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $79.83.