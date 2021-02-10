UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) slip over -0.56% in a week: Is UFPT Giving A Buy Signal?

UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.11% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $46.47 before closing at $46.48. Intraday shares traded counted 50122.0, which was -109.02% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 23.98K. UFPT’s previous close was $47.97 while the outstanding shares total 7.50M. The firm has a beta of 0.90, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.52. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.09, with weekly volatility at 2.47% and ATR at 1.77. The UFPT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.80 and a $53.68 high.

Investors have identified the Packaging & Containers company UFP Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $351.39 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 68.56 million total, with 16.06 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UFPT sounds very interesting.

In related news, Vice President, SHAW DANIEL J sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.80, for a total value of 316,567. As the sale deal closes, the Vice President, ROCK MITCHELL now sold 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 375,749. Also, Vice President, ROCK MITCHELL sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 20. The shares were price at an average price of 43.02 per share, with a total market value of 51,968. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, OBERDORF THOMAS now holds 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 104,493. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.10%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on UFP Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UFPT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $56.50.