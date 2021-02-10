TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) previous close was $21.42 while the outstanding shares total 28.29M. The firm has a beta of 2.08, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.88, and a growth ratio of 1.41. TSC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.43% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $21.18 before closing at $21.94. Intraday shares traded counted 82503.0, which was 23.24% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 107.48K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.92, with weekly volatility at 3.03% and ATR at 0.85. The TSC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.59 and a $23.15 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company TriState Capital Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $707.78 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.84 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TSC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TSC attractive?

In related news, CEO, TSC Bank, Director TSC, Fetterolf Brian S bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 16.51, for a total value of 8,255. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO, TSC Bank, Director TSC, Fetterolf Brian S now bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,135. Also, CEO, TSC Bank, Director TSC, Fetterolf Brian S bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 15.36 per share, with a total market value of 12,288. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO, TSC Bank, Director TSC, Fetterolf Brian S now holds 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,112. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.80%.

4 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TriState Capital Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TSC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.00.