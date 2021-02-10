TKAT Stock: Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) Is Still Worth a Bite

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.42, with weekly volatility at 30.11% and ATR at 0.42. The TKAT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.76 and a $4.15 high. Intraday shares traded counted 61968.0, which was 88.6% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 543.70K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.66% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.96 before closing at $3.03. TKAT’s previous close was $3.01 while the outstanding shares total 11.27M. The firm has a beta of 0.42.

Investors have identified the Internet Retail company Takung Art Co. Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $22.24 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 23.84 million total, with 19.52 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of TKAT attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 47.02%.

0 out of 0 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Takung Art Co. Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TKAT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.00.