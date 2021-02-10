The Futility of Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS)’s Fundamentals

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) previous close was $23.42 while the outstanding shares total 23.07M. The firm has a beta of 0.71, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.06, and a growth ratio of 1.01. GTS’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.13% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $23.315 before closing at $23.39. Intraday shares traded counted 77300.0, which was 15.36% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 91.33K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.04, with weekly volatility at 2.77% and ATR at 0.85. The GTS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.13 and a $25.20 high.

Investors have identified the Healthcare Plans company Triple-S Management Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $549.43 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GTS, the company has in raw cash 129.6 million on their books with 82.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 676.56 million total, with 1.35 billion as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of GTS attractive?

In related news, President, Triple-S Vida, Inc., Carrion Arturo sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 18.72, for a total value of 10,296. As the sale deal closes, the Director, DOMINGUEZ CARI M now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,700. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.