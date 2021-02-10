The Futility of Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA)’s Fundamentals

Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.47% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $46.12 before closing at $50.97. Intraday shares traded counted 57339.0, which was -103.98% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 28.11K. SENEA’s previous close was $46.14 while the outstanding shares total 9.07M. The firm has a beta of 0.82, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 3.54. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.66, with weekly volatility at 6.84% and ATR at 2.50. The SENEA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.04 and a $48.05 high.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company Seneca Foods Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $478.61 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SENEA, the company has in raw cash 14.15 million on their books with 4.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 535.78 million total, with 188.07 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SENEA attractive?

In related news, SVP, CFO and Treasurer, Benjamin Timothy John bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 17,400. As the purchase deal closes, the Chairman, WOLCOTT ARTHUR S now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 39,103. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.