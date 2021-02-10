Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.74%. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was 24.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 136.17K. EDF’s previous close was $8.60 while the outstanding shares total 16.68M. The firm The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 77.45, with weekly volatility at 1.76% and ATR at 0.16. The EDF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.46 and a $13.77 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $145.91 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of EDF attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, CRAIGE JAMES E bought 10,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.77, for a total value of 69,338. As the purchase deal closes, the Executive Vice President, CRAIGE JAMES E now bought 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,143. Also, Executive Vice President, CRAIGE JAMES E bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 25. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.31 per share, with a total market value of 252,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.51%.