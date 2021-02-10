Something To Watch Before Buying Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) previous close was $43.88 while the outstanding shares total 37.50M. The firm has a beta of 0.52, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 28.46, and a growth ratio of 1.58. SYX’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.69% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $43.00 before closing at $44.62. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was -9.57% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 97.37K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 75.25, with weekly volatility at 3.34% and ATR at 1.42. The SYX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.24 and a $45.35 high.

Investors have identified the Industrial Distribution company Systemax Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.65 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Systemax Inc. (SYX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 332.0 million total, with 190.2 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SYX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SYX attractive?

In related news, SVP & Chief Info Officer, Shetty Manoj sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 35.15, for a total value of 131,672. As the sale deal closes, the SVP & Chief Operations Officer, Chaturbedi Ritesh now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 113,340. Also, SVP & Chief Info Officer, Shetty Manoj sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 14. The shares were price at an average price of 37.67 per share, with a total market value of 112,998. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer, Clark Thomas Eugene now holds 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 505,909. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Systemax Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SYX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $42.00.