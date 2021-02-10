Something To Watch Before Buying Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) previous close was $30.47 while the outstanding shares total 26.96M. The firm has a beta of 1.52. SRI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.07% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $30.00 before closing at $30.49. Intraday shares traded counted 77963.0, which was 35.49% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 120.85K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.05, with weekly volatility at 4.43% and ATR at 1.23. The SRI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.87 and a $32.55 high.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company Stoneridge Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $837.56 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SRI, the company has in raw cash 68.29 million on their books with 7.51 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 319.81 million total, with 133.26 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SRI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SRI attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, DeGaynor Jonathan B sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.23, for a total value of 302,297. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, DeGaynor Jonathan B now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 303,831. Also, Chief Accounting Officer, Hartman Robert J. Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 04. The shares were price at an average price of 23.00 per share, with a total market value of 115,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, DeGaynor Jonathan B now holds 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,566. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Stoneridge Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SRI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $31.50.