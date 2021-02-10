Something To Watch Before Buying DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.88% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.90 before closing at $17.15. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was 34.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 155.07K. DSPG’s previous close was $17.00 while the outstanding shares total 23.56M. The firm has a beta of 1.00. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.38, with weekly volatility at 5.17% and ATR at 0.73. The DSPG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.26 and a $18.77 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company DSP Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $424.98 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DSPG, the company has in raw cash 17.16 million on their books with 0.19 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 89.46 million total, with 24.57 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DSPG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DSPG attractive?

In related news, Director, Paul Cynthia sold 20,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.01, for a total value of 347,502. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Paul Cynthia now sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 78,582. Also, Director, Paul Cynthia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 04. The shares were price at an average price of 17.20 per share, with a total market value of 344,032. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Paul Cynthia now holds 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 305,881. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on DSP Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DSPG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.80.