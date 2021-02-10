Something To Watch Before Buying Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has a beta of 0.99, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 30.50, and a growth ratio of 4.62. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.32, with weekly volatility at 1.82% and ATR at 4.32. The ALG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $70.99 and a $154.66 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.50% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $148.48 before closing at $149.75. Intraday shares traded counted 51572.0, which was -11.39% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 46.30K. ALG’s previous close was $149.00 while the outstanding shares total 11.79M.

Investors have identified the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery company Alamo Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.80 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ALG, the company has in raw cash 93.52 million on their books with 15.07 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 567.15 million total, with 157.68 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ALG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ALG attractive?

In related news, VP, Human Resources, Pollock Janet S sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 140.36, for a total value of 40,565. As the sale deal closes, the EVP Industrial Division, Leonard Jeffery Allen now sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 115,464. Also, VP, Human Resources, Pollock Janet S sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 02. The shares were price at an average price of 115.00 per share, with a total market value of 67,275. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP, Human Resources, Pollock Janet S now holds 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 70,725. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Alamo Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ALG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $139.00.