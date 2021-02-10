Should You Buy Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) shares fell to a low of $79.1032 before closing at $79.92. Intraday shares traded counted 75558.0, which was 40.03% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 126.00K. SAFE’s previous close was $79.73 while the outstanding shares total 51.15M. The firm has a beta of -0.43, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 70.41, and a growth ratio of 1.91. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.72, with weekly volatility at 2.66% and ATR at 2.47. The SAFE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $38.85 and a $80.17 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.24% on 02/09/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Diversified company Safehold Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.15 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SAFE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SAFE attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, ISTAR INC. bought 1,065,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 61.00, for a total value of 65,000,014. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, ISTAR INC. now bought 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,646. Also, 10% Owner, ISTAR INC. bought 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 25. The shares were cost at an average price of 56.28 per share, with a total market value of 249,939. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, ISTAR INC. now holds 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 249,965. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 65.40%.

5 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Safehold Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SAFE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $81.71.