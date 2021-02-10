Should You Buy Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.84, with weekly volatility at 5.88% and ATR at 0.17. The QRHC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.10 and a $2.94 high. Intraday shares traded counted 57514.0, which was -25.63% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 45.78K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.35% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.86 before closing at $2.89. QRHC’s previous close was $2.88 while the outstanding shares total 17.29M. The firm has a beta of 1.28, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 57.80, and a growth ratio of 3.85.

Investors have identified the Waste Management company Quest Resource Holding Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $54.10 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 22.92 million total, with 13.03 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on QRHC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of QRHC attractive?

In related news, Director, FRIEDBERG DANIEL M. bought 655,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.15, for a total value of 753,250. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP now bought 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 324,900. Also, Director, FRIEDBERG DANIEL M. bought 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 29. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.10 per share, with a total market value of 12,407. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, FRIEDBERG DANIEL M. now holds 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,766. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.