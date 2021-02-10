Should You Buy Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) shares fell to a low of $20.92 before closing at $21.24. Intraday shares traded counted 61051.0, which was 74.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 243.59K. AVO’s previous close was $21.16 while the outstanding shares total 68.31M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 41.98, and a growth ratio of 3.00. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 85.88, with weekly volatility at 3.62% and ATR at 0.79. The AVO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.75 and a $21.28 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.38% on 02/09/21.

Investors have identified the Farm Products company Mission Produce Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.45 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.02 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AVO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AVO attractive?

In related news, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, Browne Michael A bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.73, for a total value of 146,442. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Lind Bonnie Cruickshank now bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 150,000. Also, See Remarks, Wileman Ross W bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.00 per share, with a total market value of 120,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Browne Michael A now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 120,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 18.00%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Mission Produce Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AVO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.40.