Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) is down -9.03% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:SCU) previous close was $18.05 while the outstanding shares total 22.73M. The firm has a beta of 1.44. SCU’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.89% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $17.70 before closing at $17.89. Intraday shares traded counted 74996.0, which was 41.7% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 128.64K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.84, with weekly volatility at 4.56% and ATR at 0.90. The SCU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.86 and a $28.85 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Sculptor Capital Management Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.42 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SCU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SCU attractive?

In related news, Chief Legal Officer, Levine David Michael sold 15,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.00, for a total value of 226,116. As the sale deal closes, the President and COO, Cohen Wayne now sold 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 58,877. Also, Chief Legal Officer, Levine David Michael sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 14. The shares were price at an average price of 11.91 per share, with a total market value of 34,157. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Legal Officer, Levine David Michael now holds 8,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 210,636. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.40%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sculptor Capital Management Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SCU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.83.