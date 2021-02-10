Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) price jumped close to $36.90 early on Tuesday: What’s Next?

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.92, with weekly volatility at 2.90% and ATR at 1.28. The SASR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.00 and a $36.91 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 26.97% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 147.12K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.01% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $35.89 before closing at $36.90. SASR’s previous close was $36.53 while the outstanding shares total 47.02M. The firm has a beta of 1.12, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.37, and a growth ratio of 1.87.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.72 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SASR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SASR attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, SCHRIDER DANIEL J bought 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 25. The purchase was performed at an average price of 35.38, for a total value of 1,981. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, MAIWURM JAMES J now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,360. Also, Director, Friis Mark E bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 22.08 per share, with a total market value of 110,396. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Michael Mark C now holds 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 26,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SASR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $39.25.