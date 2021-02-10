Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) Gain 24.61% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.00, with weekly volatility at 5.53% and ATR at 0.36. The SFE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.43 and a $10.30 high. Intraday shares traded counted 78575.0, which was 28.5% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 109.90K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.66% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.588 before closing at $7.95. SFE’s previous close was $7.82 while the outstanding shares total 20.79M. The firm has a beta of 1.26.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Safeguard Scientifics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $166.71 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 17.01 million total, with 2.61 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SFE attractive?

In related news, Director, Manko Joseph M. Jr. bought 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.16, for a total value of 7,456. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Manko Joseph M. Jr. now bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,618. Also, Director, Manko Joseph M. Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.44 per share, with a total market value of 64,387. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Manko Joseph M. Jr. now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 64,277. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.