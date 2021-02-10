RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) moved down -2.87% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) previous close was $103.42 while the outstanding shares total 45.01M. The firm has a beta of 0.37, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.97, and a growth ratio of 3.06. RLI’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.20% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $101.89 before closing at $103.21. Intraday shares traded counted 94018.0, which was 34.91% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 144.44K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.58, with weekly volatility at 2.18% and ATR at 2.68. The RLI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $65.37 and a $110.59 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company RLI Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.60 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RLI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RLI attractive?

In related news, Director, STONE MICHAEL J sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 101.61, for a total value of 140,222. As the sale deal closes, the Director, STONE MICHAEL J now sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 114,942. Also, Director, STONE MICHAEL J sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 29. The shares were price at an average price of 91.00 per share, with a total market value of 91,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, STONE MICHAEL J now holds 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 137,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.90%.

1 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on RLI Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RLI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $107.00.