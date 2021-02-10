Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has a beta of 0.89, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.83, and a growth ratio of 1.98. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 76.79, with weekly volatility at 4.17% and ATR at 1.87. The LKFN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.49 and a $64.22 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.07% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $62.00 before closing at $65.47. Intraday shares traded counted 90528.0, which was 6.03% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 96.34K. LKFN’s previous close was $64.14 while the outstanding shares total 25.42M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Lakeland Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.68 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LKFN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LKFN attractive?

In related news, SVP, General Counsel, Donovan James Rickard sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 62.34, for a total value of 49,869. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & CFO, O’Neill Lisa M now sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 279,280. Also, Executive Vice President, Pruitt Kristin sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 05. The shares were price at an average price of 62.10 per share, with a total market value of 111,780. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Ottinger Eric H now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 123,642. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lakeland Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LKFN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $57.33.