Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) previous close was $341.77 while the outstanding shares total 17.85M. The firm has a beta of 1.10, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.73, and a growth ratio of 0.74. CACC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.55% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $341.62 before closing at $350.47. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 40.67% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 187.08K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.98, with weekly volatility at 3.91% and ATR at 21.96. The CACC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $199.00 and a $539.00 high.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Credit Acceptance Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.86 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CACC, the company has in raw cash 400.8 million on their books with 125.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7.34 billion total, with 313.1 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 39.89 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CACC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CACC attractive?

In related news, Chief Analytics Officer, SMITH ARTHUR L sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 433.52, for a total value of 1,300,571. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, ROBERTS BRETT A now sold 21,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,780,228. Also, Director, Flanagan Glenda J sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 06. The shares were price at an average price of 513.10 per share, with a total market value of 1,026,194. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Flanagan Glenda J now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,026,099. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.30%.

1 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Credit Acceptance Corporation. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CACC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $309.00.