RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) shares fell to a low of $45.70 before closing at $47.26. Intraday shares traded counted 50820.0, which was 41.29% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 86.56K. RICK’s previous close was $46.33 while the outstanding shares total 9.12M. The firm has a beta of 2.05. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.77, with weekly volatility at 9.59% and ATR at 3.15. The RICK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.52 and a $50.00 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.01% on 02/09/21.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $435.74 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RICK, the company has in raw cash 15.61 million on their books with 16.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 31.43 million total, with 37.3 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RICK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RICK attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, ADW Capital Management, LLC sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 39.50, for a total value of 493,750. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Elaine Johnson Martin now bought 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,001. Also, Director, Elaine Johnson Martin bought 38 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were price at an average price of 9.00 per share, with a total market value of 342. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Elaine Johnson Martin now holds 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,651. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 14.34%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RICK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $42.00.