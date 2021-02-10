RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) moved up 1.28% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.60% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $21.25 before closing at $21.40. Intraday shares traded counted 79007.0, which was 82.11% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 441.52K. RAPT’s previous close was $21.53 while the outstanding shares total 24.45M. The firm The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.03, with weekly volatility at 3.69% and ATR at 1.02. The RAPT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.52 and a $41.86 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company RAPT Therapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $524.94 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 125.51 million total, with 15.59 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -2.44 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RAPT sounds very interesting.

In related news, Chief Medical Officer, HO WILLIAM sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 19.99, for a total value of 19,990. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Medical Officer, HO WILLIAM now sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 21,050. Also, Chief Scientific Officer, Brockstedt Dirk G. sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 06. The shares were price at an average price of 19.68 per share, with a total market value of 23,203. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Scientific Officer, Brockstedt Dirk G. now holds 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,225. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on RAPT Therapeutics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RAPT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $36.17.