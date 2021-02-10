PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT): The Fundamentals Have Changed

PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has a beta of 0.92, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 36.45, and a growth ratio of 2.43. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.69, with weekly volatility at 2.82% and ATR at 2.98. The PSMT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $41.15 and a $102.53 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.62% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $100.35 before closing at $102.46. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was 17.78% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 123.20K. PSMT’s previous close was $101.83 while the outstanding shares total 30.40M.

Investors have identified the Discount Stores company PriceSmart Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PSMT, the company has in raw cash 208.14 million on their books with 67.12 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 710.55 million total, with 558.4 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of PSMT attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Price Philanthropies Foundatio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 95.23, for a total value of 952,334. As the sale deal closes, the Director, PRICE ROBERT E now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 952,335. Also, Director, PRICE ROBERT E sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 01. The shares were price at an average price of 94.14 per share, with a total market value of 941,433. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Price Philanthropies Foundatio now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 941,433. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 14.60%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PriceSmart Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PSMT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $103.00.