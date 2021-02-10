Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) shares fell to a low of $29.26 before closing at $30.13. Intraday shares traded counted 92970.0, which was 25.11% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 124.15K. PFC’s previous close was $29.59 while the outstanding shares total 37.30M. The firm has a beta of 1.48, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.89, and a growth ratio of 2.32. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.48, with weekly volatility at 3.56% and ATR at 1.06. The PFC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.98 and a $29.66 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.82% on 02/09/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Premier Financial Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.14 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.55 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PFC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PFC attractive?

In related news, Director, SCHIRALDI RICHARD J sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 22.78, for a total value of 82,054. As the sale deal closes, the See Remarks, Nohra Jude J. now sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,820. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Hileman Donald P. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 30. The shares were price at an average price of 18.21 per share, with a total market value of 18,210. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Altman Louis Michael now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,260. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Premier Financial Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PFC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.50.