OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) shares fell to a low of $93.142 before closing at $93.98. Intraday shares traded counted 76439.0, which was 17.82% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 93.01K. OSIS’s previous close was $95.60 while the outstanding shares total 17.92M. The firm has a beta of 0.75, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.40, and a growth ratio of 3.42. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.79, with weekly volatility at 2.72% and ATR at 2.70. The OSIS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $49.96 and a $98.26 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.69% on 02/09/21.

Investors have identified the Electronic Components company OSI Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.69 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For OSIS, the company has in raw cash 72.58 million on their books with 0.95 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 634.42 million total, with 333.39 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.51 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OSIS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OSIS attractive?

In related news, Executve Vice President, MEHRA AJAY sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 85.00, for a total value of 1,052,470. As the sale deal closes, the Executve Vice President, MEHRA AJAY now sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 151,215. Also, President and CEO, CHOPRA DEEPAK sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 10. The shares were price at an average price of 86.10 per share, with a total market value of 1,722,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executve Vice President, MEHRA AJAY now holds 11,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,018,253. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.50%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on OSI Systems Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OSIS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $107.33.